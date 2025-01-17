Saraya Explains Why She Has Been Absent From AEW Programming

Saraya has not been seen on AEW television in months, and she recently explained why in a social media post. The AEW wrestler previously posted a photo of herself wearing a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt. A fan replied that it was “why Tony doesn’t put you on TV.”

Saraya replied: “You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”