Saraya Explains Why She Has Been Absent From AEW Programming
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
Saraya has not been seen on AEW television in months, and she recently explained why in a social media post. The AEW wrestler previously posted a photo of herself wearing a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt. A fan replied that it was “why Tony doesn’t put you on TV.”
Saraya replied: “You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”
You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that.
Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want. https://t.co/d7jUtab3KL
— SARAYA (@Saraya) January 16, 2025
