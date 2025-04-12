Saraya Explains Why She’s Grateful for Her AEW Run

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Saraya discussed her run in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on getting the opportunity to wrestle again in AEW: “I never thought I would wrestle again. I never thought I would hold a championship again in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world [Wembley], in my own country in front of my family. To get that opportunity, I was really grateful and really thankful for that from Tony [Khan].”

On why she wouldn’t change a thing: “I wouldn’t change a thing about my life, not even the awful things because it shaped me for who I am today, and I’m really grateful for the person I am today. I realized that I’m really hard on myself. I don’t want people to look at this book and feel like I’m a victim in any way, shape, or form, I do not want that. I do not want people to feel sorry for me, I want people to be proud that I got through it.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and she’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.