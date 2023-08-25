Saraya On the Possibility of a Sequel To Fighting With My Family

In an interview with Insider, Saraya spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the biopic about her life, Fighting With My Family. Here are highlights:

On a sequel to the film: I would love to do a sequel. That would be amazing. And I feel like it should be PG-13 because of all the shit I did, and the stuff I was involved in.”

On a follow-up that might be in the works: “[Might] be another movie or something entirely different. Keep your eyes peeled for something special that’s going to happen.”

On choosing AEW over WWE: “Hunter was talking to me, and Tony was talking to me, and I had a big decision to make. Hunter did say, ‘You always have that coin in your back pocket if you did want to wrestle again.’ The contracts in WWE, as much as you get wonderful platform and all that kind of stuff, you’re restricted in what you can and can’t do. Tony had offered me to potentially wrestle again — only if my neck was able to.”

On her doctor clearing her to wrestle: “He was like, ‘Your neck is perfectly fine.’ I was like, ‘Will I be paralyzed if I ever wrestle again?’ and he was like, ‘No, you’ve got the fluid back around your spinal cord now, which is the most important thing. That’s the thing that would’ve paralyzed you — because that’s the cushion to protect your spinal cord.’ It was definitely a magical moment. I called my family and we cried our eyes out, because wrestling is everything to my family.”