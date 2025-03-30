Saraya Says She’s Focusing On Non-Wrestling Opportunities In 2025

Saraya says that she’s open to wrestling again in the future, but she has other endeavors that she’s focusing on this year. The former AEW and WWE star spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about her book, podcast and more, noting that she’s open to returning to wrestling in the future.

“I feel like I still have stuff left in the tank, but I feel like I’m coming to the end of my wrestling career for right now,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “I feel like in the future, yeah, that would definitely be an opportunity…this year, I really, really want to focus on stuff outside of wrestling. So I have a big a role coming out, and I’m really excited…which I thought I would never get in my lifetime.”

She continued, “”And with the book coming out, and then I have my own pod show coming out called Rulebreakers, and we’ve been filming it and it’s been really fun. It’s podcast meets Jackass, so it’s like fun, but it’s intense…But yeah, it’s just…I have a lot of stuff going on. And…right now, I feel like I don’t fit. Like, I’m not…I don’t want to be squeezed in or forced down people’s throats. Right now, everything’s working out the way they should. There’s no spot for me right now, but hopefully, maybe down the line, I get to have that.”

Saraya announced last week that she had left AEW amicably.