Saraya Was Frustrated With Herself Over Past Couple Years: ‘I Wasn’t Giving My Entire All’

Saraya says that if she does get back into the ring, she’s going to make sure that she’s back to where she used to be. The AEW alumna spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and during the conversation, she noted that she was frustrated with herself in regard to her performances over the last couple of years and plans to get some “reps” under her if she decides to wrestle again.

“If I do wrestle again — I’m gonna take this year to step outside of it, but I will be going to Natalya’s training school and getting some reps under me so when I do come back, I’m back to being how I wrestled before,” she said (per Fightful). “Because I felt like I wasn’t giving it my entire all these past couple of years. I know that — I was like frustrated with myself, I know that I could be better than that. I’m gonna go back and re-learn my life again, it’s going to be fun.”

Saraya announced late last month that her AEW contract had ended.