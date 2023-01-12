Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’

Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.

Fightful reports that she noted on the stream that she “put them to good use,” and then, when told that the comments were driving speculation, clarified the matter.

“I gave my two tickets away to my friends,” she said with a laugh. “Why does wrestling internet have to twist everything and make everything a conspiracy theory?”

Saraya did not clarify which friends she was referring to. Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS.