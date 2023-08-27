Saraya On Her Goals In AEW, Wants To Compete In Ladder and Cage Matches

In an interview with TVInsider, Saraya spoke about her future goals in AEW, which include main events, cage matches, ladder matches and more. Here are highlights:

On what All In means to her: “When I found out we were going to England, I was like, “Holy sh*t. Where are we going to go?” AEW has this thing of go big or go home. I appreciate that so much. They were like, “Let’s go to Wembley Stadium.” I remember saying on Twitter, “This is going to sell out. I know how British fans are and how wrestling fans can be. People are going to be traveling to Wembley from all over the world.” I said that from day one, and everyone was making fun of my tweet like there is no way. You had reporters from England talking sh*t. Once it sold so many tickets without one match out there, nobody could really say anything. It was just an incredible feeling to be a part of it. From being told I’d never wrestle again to being on the biggest stage in the U.K. and being part of a match there. Not wrestling there for seven or eight years or holding a championship for nine years. It’s such a huge moment… Finally. I feel like I’m home again.”

On how the Outcasts helped her transition to AEW: “Toni and Ruby [Soho] are both the most amazing human beings in the world. They have zero egos about them. They are selfless people trying to help other people. It’s nice to be in a core group where everyone is happy and wants the best for you. I can say that about the whole locker room. I know there is a lot of narrative getting spun. Truly, that locker room is one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in. Every single one of them is extremely supportive. As soon as we get backstage, you’ll find everyone had watched the match and is happy for you. They’ll tell their honest opinion too. We’re a big family. We are a true team. We’ll come up with ideas for each other, even if we’re not wrestling in the match. Toni has just flourished into this incredible promo. I just remember her getting there and being so nervous. Now she is doing get all these promos and killing it. I couldn’t be more proud of her. I would say a lot of that is due to Ruby because Ruby is such a great promo girl too. She has fantastic ideas. I feel like we have helped each other in so many different ways. We’ll text each other daily, even if it’s not wrestling-related. We’ve made each other feel super comfortable. We’re just having a great time. I think people can tell that.”

On CM Punk’s return: “I only saw him a couple of times since he has been back because he is on Collision. From what I saw of him, he was very nice. I walked passed his dressing room, and he came out and said hi. We took a picture and we sent it to his missus. His missus., AJ [Mendez] and I are very good friends of mine. He has been really nice to me. I’m sure it’s really great for ratings. They tune in and want to see him. They are probably wondering what he will say or do next. At the end of the day, that’s good business. They also want to see The Elite too, who re-signed. They are a big part of our ratings too. They are the ones that helped start that baby that is AEW. From a business point, everyone is going to wonder what is going to happen. Even I am, which is exciting. I haven’t seen him very much, but when I did, he was very nice to me.”

On what she wants to see from the AEW women’s division: “People have to realize AEW has only been in the business for four years. It’s very much a baby. We have so much time to let things grow and evolve. I’m sure going down the line there will be more situations for the women, more new faces that will come in. I’ll be there with open arms. I personally have never gotten to do stipulated matches in WWE. I want to do cage matches and ladder matches. Personally, I would love to be part of it. I know Tony trusts the girls 100 percent to do things like that. Just more of that kind of stuff. I want us to continue to main event here and there. I’m not saying all the time, but it’s nice to have that spot. New faces coming in, and I welcome everyone. AEW is so wonderful about hiring new people. I feel like in WWE I have to be a certain kind of way where AEW is friendly for everybody. It’s so inclusive. Just awesome. I feel very privileged of being part of such a wonderful company that is such a baby. You never would think at four years a company would be selling out Wembley Stadium. It’s incredible. I’m super thankful.”