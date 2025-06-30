Saraya Hasn’t Spoken With WWE About a Potential Return

Saraya says that she has not spoke with WWE about any sort of potential return. Saraya has been off of TV since October 2024 and left AEW in March, and she spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for a new interview in which she was asked about a possible return to WWE.

“I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Saraya said. “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”

She added, “It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.”

Saraya was last in WWE in 2022 and has been working on outside projects since leaving wrestling, including the promotion of her book Hell in Boots.