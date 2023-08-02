Saraya Hoping for Multiple Women’s Matches At AEW All In

Saraya is hoping that there will be enough time for multiple women’s matches at AEW All In. The AEW star responded to a question on Twitter asking what she would do if had the choice and said she wanted to see the women’s division get a spotlight.

Saraya wrote:

“Well. It’s a big show, gonna be a longer one too. Putting my opinion about me to the side and thinking of the division as a whole. I think the women deserve an opportunity and with ample time we could have multiple matches and really utilize the weeks between now and until then to start telling a couple different stories leading up to what’s gonna be the biggest wrestling event in history.”

All In takes place at Wembley Stadium on August 27th.