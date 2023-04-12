wrestling / News
Saraya on How She Wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman Girl’
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover (via WrestlingInc.com), Saraya talked about wanting to be a “Paul Heyman girl” in WWE and being a big fan of Paul Heyman. She commented, “I wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl’ so bad. Everyone wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl,’ and I even said to him that I wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl.’ I was in his book — he put me in his book, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I love you.'”
