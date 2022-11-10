wrestling / News
Saraya Making In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is returning to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she’s been cleared to return to the ring and will face Baker at the November 19th PPV.
This will be Saraya’s first match since she suffered a career-ending injury during a six-woman tag team match at a house show for WWE in December of 2017. PWInsider reports that this match was planned for Full Gear since Saraya signed with AEW in September and debuted at Grand Slam Dynamite.
