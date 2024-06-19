Saraya Explains How Jon Moxley Helped Her Improve Her Promos

In an interview with Izzy on Sports (via Fightful), Saraya spoke about how Jon Moxley has been able to help her when it comes to her promos, and how he told her that she needs to ‘be real’.

She said: “Jon Moxley actually helped me a lot. One of my best friends is Renee. I’m friends with the hubby, too. He was one of the catalysts and getting me over to AEW as well. He was on the phone with me and stuff like that. I was just like, ‘I just need help I don’t feel confident in myself.’ So, that promo with me and Britt [Baker] where I’m being real. I’m talking about real-life stuff. Like yeah, I am sober. Yeah, I was a mess. Yes, the world saw my tapes go on the friggin’ internet, just all the struggles that I went through for that year and a half. I was being real. He was telling me I had to be real. He was just like, ‘That’s the perfect promo, stop trying to be a character right now and just speak your truth’ kind of thing. He was helping me with that kind of stuff. He really, really did help me. It made me come out of my shell, and made me feel way more comfortable.“