Saraya Says She’d Like to See Taya Valkyrie in AEW, Valkyrie Reacts

Saraya is a fan of Taya Valkyrie, and would love to see the Impact Wrestling star in AEW. Saraya took to Twitter on Saturday to express her wish to see Valkyrie join the AEW roster, saying simply, “I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew.” Valkyrie saw the post and replied, as you can see below.

Valkyrie had a brief run in WWE NXT as Franky Monet before she was released in November of 2021. Since then she has been busy, working for AAA, Impact, NWA, and MLW where she is the MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion.