Saraya Loved Her Time in Japan, Hopes AEW Tours There

Saraya did some work in Japan previous, and she says she hopes AEW tours there at some point. The AEW star spoke with NJPW World for a new interview ahead of tonight’s Forbidden Door and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her experiences working in Japan for WWE: “I loved it. I really did love it. And I wish I could be a bad guy right now and say mean things, but I can’t because Japan was just so wonderful to me.”

On AEW potentially touring in Japan: “I hope we get to have a tour over there with you so I can come back there and see everybody over there eat the food because it’s fantastic. It’s very clean over there. It’s wonderful. So, I can’t wait to get back over there, you guys, and hopefully, it’s very soon.”