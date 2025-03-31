Saraya Says Her Memoir Took Two Years And Was a ‘Tough Write’

Saraya’s memoir Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives released last week, and she recently opened up about writing the book. The AEW and WWE alumnus appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about writing the memoir, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the process of writing the book: “It was a tough write. It can get quite dark in there. I’m glad that I got it out there. It’s a vulnerable thing, where I’m kind of putting my diary out there, you know? [A] Very strange feeling. I’m not a person to be open about my feelings very often. It took me two years to write this book because the first year, I actually had to tell my story to a ghostwriter, and then I got the book and I was like, ‘This isn’t good enough. This doesn’t sound like me.'”

On talking to others to get their perspective on the stories in the book: “I started from scratch, I rewrote the book again, and then I had to go over the same stories again, so definitely mentally exhausting.”