Saraya Says She Sent Mercedes Moné A Congrats Text Following Her NJPW Debut

AEW’s Saraya spoke with WHOO’S House Podcast recently and indicated that she was in communication with Mercedes Moné (fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) in the aftermath of her NJPW debut appearance (per Wrestling Inc). Saraya also confirmed that she holds no resentment for Moné after their WWE match that benched Saraya for almost half a decade. You can read a highlight from the interview and listen to the complete episode below.

On reaching out to support Moné and their history together: “I texted her the other day, just to be like, ‘Congratulations,’ and she said that she’s happy. We have a built-in storyline because unfortunately, it was me and her in the ring when my career was ended. For years I’ve been telling her ‘It’s okay, accidents happen.’ So, when I got cleared, she was one of the first people I text.”