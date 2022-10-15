Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE

Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:

On her ‘a boss that listens to me’ line: “They were mad at me because I said, ‘A boss that listens to me about the division.’ Because, you know — Hunter listened to me, you know. He always did, he was always wonderful. That’s why I liked working with him at NXT, and he’s the one that helped me when I first got to the main roster. But it can get a little frustrating at times being there, as you know. You feel like you’re throwing ideas and stuff like that, and you’re seeing what sticks. And then you end up just sitting in catering, sitting at home. And that’s the thing that became really frustrating. Whereas I threw an idea at Tony, and straight away he was just like, ‘Let’s give it a try. They can either like it or hate it, but we’ll give it a try.’

So I said that in the promo, like, ‘Alright, a boss that listens to me.’ Oh, it was the worst thing I ever said… I was like, ‘Oh my god, you guys need to chill. It’s not that deep!'”

On her first promo in AEW: “When you guys are like, ‘Oh, there’s no writers,’ I was like, ‘What?!? Oh my god, now I have to do my own stuff.’ Which again, the first promo I did, I felt like I was just not 100%. And I wish I could have changed — I look back at the things I say and I’m like, ‘I wish I would have done this different and that different.’ But that’s just the perfectionist in me…

“I told myself, ‘I wish I went to Jericho or Mox before I did it.’ Because I let the nerves get the better of me. And then I was like, I felt very flustered, and that’s on me. And then — oh, he’s so wonderful, Justin Roberts. But I kept seeing him mime stuff to me in the corner and I’m like, ‘I wish you would stop, because it’s distracting!’ And he’s just trying to help me of course, but I’m like, I keep looking over there and then he’s like ‘Oh, championship!’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about!?’ So I felt a little flustered. And it wasn’t his fault, he was such an angel, he was just trying to help me out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.