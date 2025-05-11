Saraya Says Nikki Garcia Is Her ‘Wrestling Soulmate’

Saraya has named Nikki Garcia as her “wrestling soulmate” during her latest podcast episode. The AEW and WWE alumna did an AMA on her Rulebreakers show and during the Q&A she was asked about her wrestling soulmate, jumping right to the Bella Twin.

“Nikki Bella. She was amazing, dude,” Saraya said (per Fightful). “Like, we were married to each other for a good amount of time. We didn’t have to go in there and plan anything. We just wrestled. It was really fun. We also knew the finish. We had to know the finish, but it was just really easy with her.”

She continued, “AJ [Lee] was cool, but our storyline wasn’t actually a long period of time. Everyone thinks it was really long, but wasn’t. It was only like a few short months. But with Nikki, I was married to her for a minute.”