Saraya Explains Omitting Relationship From Her Memoir

Saraya’s memoir had a notable period of her life that wasn’t mentioned, and she touched on the matter in a new interview. The AEW and WWE alumna’s Hell In Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives released in March and doesn’t mention her past relationship with Alberto El Patron. While she didn’t address the omission of their relationship explicitly, she did touch on things that got left out of the book in an appearance on her Rulebreakers podcast. You can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Saraya on cutting portions of the book: “A relationship didn’t make the book, just because I feel like people would focus more on that relationship than the entirety of my book. So I opted out of talking about it, for now.”

On taking time to finish the book due to issues opening up about her feelings: “That’s just how we were raised, and so writing the book — it puts you in a vulnerable position, you know what I mean? So it was very hard, it was definitely very hard, but I’m glad I did it. I’m very proud. It’s like having my diary out there, though.”