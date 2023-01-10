– AEW star Saraya appeared on DJ Whoo’s show this week to promote tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles at The Forum. During the show, Saraya was asked if Mercedes Mone, aka former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, would be at the show tomorrow. She stated the following:

“I don’t know. I wish I knew that. Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I’m just like, ‘I have no idea!’ And I asked Tony Khan. I’m like, ‘What’s the deal?’ … I would love to do it [a match with Mercedes] in AEW because I’m there. I mean, Tony has a good relationship with New Japan. He loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, ‘Congratulations.’ She said she’s happy. I’m not starting any rumors with her. But I would one day love to have — I mean, we have a built-in storyline because unfortunately it was me and her in the ring when my career was ended. So when I got cleared, she was one of the first people I texted, ‘Guess what?! You don’t have to feel bad anymore!'”

Saraya will team with Toni Storm against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.