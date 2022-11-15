Saraya On What Led Her To Sign To AEW, Almost Going Back To WWE, Being Depressed Not Working

AEW wrestler Saraya (formerly Paige) was on The Sessions recently, where she talked about almost going back to WWE, what led her to signing with AEW, and struggling with depression during her final years with WWE. You can read some of the highlights below:

On her relationship with HHH and almost going back to WWE: I was speaking to WWE, and Hunter was confused. He thought I just… left. No, it wasn’t like that — but he was out [when my contract was up] because of his heart issues. So he just didn’t know. God, he’s really sweet. He really is fantastic. He was gonna make my schedule easier. I [felt] like I could really do that.

On what led her to signing with AEW: The thing that swayed me was AEW was a new, fresh company. I could probably benefit from being thrown into a new mix. Tony just offered me so much freedom outside of [the company]. We didn’t even get into money at that point. It was just maybe we can do this… there wasn’t like a definitive “this is the offer.” Tony was very “let’s do this, let’s do this, and outside of it, you can do whatever you want. I won’t ask for a percentage of this. As long as you come to work, I’m happy.” I was like, that’s really f****** cool.”

On worrying she would be forced to quit Twitch again in WWE: “You know how during the pandemic I started the Twitch, and at one point the Twitch was taken away — that wasn’t Hunter, again, none of this [was] Hunter. He let people continue with it in NXT. I was a little flustered with that.”

On how hard it was doing nothing the last couple years: “Well, what if [WWE] don’t let me do whatever I want [like Twitch] and then I get stuck sitting at home again not doing anything? I’m thirty now! I want to start building my career outside of wrestling. I can’t just sit around and do nothing for a couple of years. I cannot do that again. That shit was depressing. I felt like I was a fucking loser.”

On how boyfriend Ronnie supported her: “Poor Ronnie [Radtke, her boyfriend]. There’d be days when I was just so down and he’d be like “are you okay?” He’d offer me being in a music video [for his band Falling in Reverse] to make me feel like I was doing something. He would want to keep doing these things and always motivating me. I just felt like I shouldn’t have to rely on him to give me something. My work should be helping me with that stuff. I want to do stuff. It’s not like I want to sit around collecting a paycheck. I [felt] like a f****** bum!”

