Saraya On Why She Wasn’t At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on why she didn’t appear on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto. She revealed she had to go home to visit her family. Saraya’s uncle, Julian, passed away earlier this month.
She wrote: “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK!”
Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK! https://t.co/2n6Tydie5x
— SARAYA (@Saraya) October 13, 2022
