wrestling / News

Saraya On Why She Wasn’t At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Saraya Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on why she didn’t appear on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto. She revealed she had to go home to visit her family. Saraya’s uncle, Julian, passed away earlier this month.

She wrote: “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saraya, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading