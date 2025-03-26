Saraya Says She Is Open To Potential WWE Return, Talks All Out 2023 WIn

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Saraya talked about a potential WWE run, AEW All In 2023, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE: “Yeah, so I love WWE and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. I mean, they raised me, they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much. And the idea of going somewhere else was only because the potential of my brother being there was a big thing. I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling. But I love WWE and I would absolutely — if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely. It would be silly not to, I feel. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah. I’ll, I’ll jump on board.”

On walking out to Queen at AEW All In 2023: “Yeah so they surprised me with that, the Queen. Because I asked for it, but it’s really pricey to get a song like that. But I just thought, you know, the Brits love Queen, they love Freddie Mercury, and they love to sing. Like Booker, wrestled there before, you know how intense they can get and they love that kind of thing. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’d really love this song.’ And then they were like, ‘Oh, we don’t think we’re going to get it for you.’ But they did. And I was so happy, and the crowd loved it. They were very much into it.

“And then I didn’t tell my family. My family was there with me, but I didn’t tell my family I was winning because I wanted them to have an authentic reaction and be happy for me. But I bawled my eyes out because I never thought I would wrestle again. I never thought I would hold a championship again. I never thought I would be performing in Wembley Stadium in my life. So I was very grateful. And yeah, I cried my eyes out. When Tony told me the day before, the night before, it was like very last minute. I just said, ‘Thank you, like this is incredible.’ I mean, I didn’t hold it for that long, but yeah. [laughs]”

