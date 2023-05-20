Saraya Says People Need To Get Over Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s Animosity

Saraya is over the fan perception of bad blood between Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker, and she says people should get past it. The past issues between the two AEW stars have been a regular part of conversation, in part due it being discussed on AEW All Access which was filmed months ago. Saraya was a guest on The Corner and talked about how the notion that the issues are being brought back up by the talent is untrue.

“People need to get over that, dude,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “Thunder loves to talk, that’s for sure. She definitely loves to talk. People think Britt talks a lot but it’s not — the reality show was filmed ages ago and they’re just repeating the story so everyone thinks it’s Britt bringing up all this stuff, and then she gets asked questions about it in interviews and then it brings it all up again.”

Saraya continued, “She’s not going out there and doing it, but Thunder just likes to talk about it.”

The report also notes that Saraya said that Rosa apologized to the women’s locker room for things she said and/or did that upset some of them.