Saraya Praises Willow Nightingale After Dynamite, Takes Shot at Britt Baker
Saraya is a big fan of Willow Nightingale, praising the AEW roster member after this week’s Dynamite while also firing a shot at Britt Baker. As noted, Saraya was in the corner of Nightingale, Toni Storm and Athena for their win over Baker’s allies of Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Baker and Saraya brawled after the match.
Saraya posted to Twitter after the bout, writing:
“So many womens segments. Helluva division. big shout out to @willowwrestles she’s such a bad ass!!!Also f**k you @RealBrittBaker”
