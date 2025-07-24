Saraya Recalls Having To Adjust To ‘Diva Style’ Of Wrestling In WWE, Happy For Women There Now

Saraya looked back at her time as Paige in WWE and recalled having to tone down what she did on the indies for it. The former Paige touched on the topic during her appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On having to adjust to the “Diva style” of wrestling in WWE: “On the indies, I used to do death matches and stuff like that before I came to America. I got told that I had to tone it down, ’cause I was a little too tough on them, so I had to pull it back. I had to adjust to the diva style of wrestling, which I’m glad is different now. Vince looked at it like, you have to wrestle like a girl, hair pulling, the diva roll up, the catty style, rather than throwing punches like a dude.”

On the different WWE landscape now: “They’re having stipulation matches and s**t like that. When I was there, we were beating down that door just to get an opportunity to do that. And I’m so happy that we, sort of, lit the match that started that revolution that happened, and for women after us to have these opportunities. I wanna do Money in the Banks, I wanna do Royal Rumbles.”