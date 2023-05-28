– During a recent interview with The Mark Hoke Show, AEW star Saraya spoke about how she felt restricted in WWE in that she wasn’t able to try anything through much of the period where she was temporarily retired due to injury. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was also being held back so much when I was in the WWE because they just didn’t give me the freedom to do what I wanted to do. To even try and find something else that could potentially fill that void. And then also, they wouldn’t want me to do media. They didn’t want me to do anything.”

Saraya’s Outcasts stablemate, Toni Storm, is scheduled to challenge Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Title tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.