– During a recent appearance on The Cruz Show Podcast, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya discussed her sex tapes leaking online being the darkest period of her life. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on the period of when her sex tapes were released: “It was about 6 or 7 years ago and I had the tapes come out. Like I had this revenge porn put out on me and I was addicted to coke and pills and I drank a lot.”

On how rough that time was for her: “So that was like my lowest, lowest point and I felt like I couldn’t go out in public and everyone was making fun of me and roasting me…I was surrounded by people that weren’t good for me, weren’t healthy, wasn’t in the best relationship at the time, didn’t have the group of friends that I have now and so it was really, really rough.”

Saraya won her first AEW Women’s World Champion last August at AEW All In: London in her home country of the UK. She lost the title back to Hikaru Shida last month on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.