– Former AEW and WWE star Saraya recently launched her new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, exploring her journey in wrestling. During the book, Saraya mentions a story about how WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre once helped her deal with a serious issue at an independent wrestling event when she was 14 years old (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Saraya has also commented on the story on social media.

Initially a fan on social media wrote, “The part abt Drew in the book had me tearing up ngl.” Saraya wrote about Drew McIntyre, “For context @DMcIntyreWWE saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend. ❤️”

You can view that exchange below:

The part abt Drew in the book had me tearing up ngl — KX (@ThatboyBrady12) March 26, 2025