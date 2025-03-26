wrestling / News
Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
– Former AEW and WWE star Saraya recently launched her new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, exploring her journey in wrestling. During the book, Saraya mentions a story about how WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre once helped her deal with a serious issue at an independent wrestling event when she was 14 years old (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Saraya has also commented on the story on social media.
Initially a fan on social media wrote, “The part abt Drew in the book had me tearing up ngl.” Saraya wrote about Drew McIntyre, “For context @DMcIntyreWWE saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend. ❤️”
You can view that exchange below:
Mother!!! Love you!! https://t.co/DSAuXwrulm
— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025
The part abt Drew in the book had me tearing up ngl
— KX (@ThatboyBrady12) March 26, 2025
For context @DMcIntyreWWE saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend. ❤️ https://t.co/LvYxNzZ9dP
— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025
