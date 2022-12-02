wrestling / News
Saraya Recently Had Dental Surgery, Notes The Timing of the Situation
In a post on Twitter, Saraya noted that she recently had to have dental surgery to remove her wisdom teeth. She also noted the coincidence of having teeth issues right around the time she wrestled a real dentist (Britt Baker). Baker, however, did not do the surgery.
She wrote: “Landed from work. Straight off the plane to the dentist to get my wisdom teeth out. This all start just before I had to wrestle a real life dentist. The IRONY. I sent her a video coming out of anesthesia though blaming her for my face. I took a lot actually. Sent one to @ReneePaquette too.”
