Saraya Reportedly Files Trademark on Her Ring Name

– Fightful reports that AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Saraya filed a trademark on her ring name last week. Per the report, Saraya filed a trademark on May 2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on “Saraya.” Here’s the full description with the USPTO:

Mark For: SARAYA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production and post-production services of multimedia entertainment content; Entertainment services in the nature of hosting social entertainment events; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of ongoing television programs in the field of children’s entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, cabarets; Entertainment services, namely, storytelling; Entertainment media production services for motion pictures, television and Internet; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Multimedia entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the fields of music, video, and films; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.