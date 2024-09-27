wrestling / News
Saraya Reportedly Re-Signs With AEW
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
Saraya will be in AEW for at least a little while longer, reportedly signing a new deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that the former Women’s World Champion signed a new one-year deal with AEW.
The report AEW had an option year on Saraya, but it was implied that it could have been a different agreement than the one she was originally on. Her new contract runs until September 2025.
Finally, the report says there was a lot of positive reaction backstage to Saraya’s match with Jamie Hayter that will air on this week’s AEW Collision.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Lex Luger Was ‘Nowhere Near’ Hulk Hogan, Had High Expectations For Him
- Vince McMahon Confirms He Had an Idea For Stephanie McMahon Impregnation Angle
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV