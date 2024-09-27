Saraya Reportedly Re-Signs With AEW

Saraya will be in AEW for at least a little while longer, reportedly signing a new deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that the former Women’s World Champion signed a new one-year deal with AEW.

The report AEW had an option year on Saraya, but it was implied that it could have been a different agreement than the one she was originally on. Her new contract runs until September 2025.

Finally, the report says there was a lot of positive reaction backstage to Saraya’s match with Jamie Hayter that will air on this week’s AEW Collision.