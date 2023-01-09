Saraya Reveals Triple H Offered Her A Return Match Before She Left WWE

In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about the offer Triple H gave her when her WWE contract was expiring, which included a return to the ring. Here are highlights:

On Triple H learning her contract was expiring: “Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happaned?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract’. He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic. He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too’. He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

On watching AEW before she decided to join: “When AEW started you’re kinda like, ‘ooh, what’s going on over there?’ It’s like the movie, the bad boy with a leather jacket and a cigarette, kinda cruising in the background like, ‘Who’s that bad boy?’ You’re definitely intrigued by the company! Just seeing how quickly in three years that it’s built – I’m like, this company! You have the bad, tribal fans, but whether you like them or not you can’t fault how amazing it is to become another goliath company like that.”

On making the decision to leave WWE: “I know Triple H is fantastic, and he’s an awesome boss and I know that because I worked with him in NXT. He’s still half the boss, and the other half is the Nick [Khan] guy right, who I haven’t met yet. I don’t know if I would end up sitting on my arse for another five years, and that terrified me. And then not being able to do other projects terrified me. I can’t sit on my butt again and do nothing! I can’t ask to go and do this and that and be told no again. I needed my freedom, and Tony was willing straight out of the gate to give that to me. ‘Just come to work when you’re supposed to come to work’. OK, absolutely, I can do that!”