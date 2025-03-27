– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former AEW star and Women’s World Champion Saraya discussed her world title run in AEW and how she lost the title. She won the belt at AEW All In London in August 2023, later losing it to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite on October 10. According to Saraya, she originally wanted to drop the belt to Toni Storm instead. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I wish I would have dropped it to Toni in California, which is something I really wanted to do. I thought it was a huge deal and she’s a growing a babyface, she was the biggest babyface in the company, even now. The only thing I wanted to be different was that one thing where I wanted to drop it, and I wanted to drop it to Toni. Either way, I’m glad it got to her. I’m not complaining.”

Saraya and Toni Storm were stablemates in The Outcasts before Storm broke off and became “Timeless” Toni Storm. She also defended her title against Toni Storm at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023. Later, Shida would lose the title to the newly Timeless Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear 2023 in November of that year.