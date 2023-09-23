– AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya announced on her X account earlier this morning that all of her wrestling gear is now missing. She requested fans help in case it was stolen and the ones responsible attempt to sell her items on auction. You can read her statement below:

“Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact [email protected] with a subject line of “Saraya Gear.” AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you.”

At last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya was in action, defending her AEW Women’s World Title against Toni Storm in a winning effort.