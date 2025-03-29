– During a recent interview with B4 The Bell, former AEW star and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya spoke about the current WWE landscape and Superstars of the women’s division she’d like to face. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Saraya on Rhea Ripley: “I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea. I’m a big fan of how Liv [Morgan] has shaped her career too, from when I was there. She’s been doing such a good job. She’s amazing. She’s really, really great. Her character work, everything’s really great.”

On other opponents in WWE she’d like to face: “Charlotte [Flair] is just a star, dude. I love her so much. She carries herself like a star, she looks like a star. I would love to go around the block with her one more time. Nattie again.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit. She’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.