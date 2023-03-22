wrestling / News
Saraya Says Alicia Fox Doesn’t Get Enough Credit for Her Work
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Saraya (aka Paige) responded to a clip compilation of former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox, noting that the former Divas Champion doesn’t get enough love. Saraya wrote, “Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy”
Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy https://t.co/cuOc047AEe
— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 21, 2023
