– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, former AEW star and Women’s World Champion Saraya spoke about WWE. According to Saraya, she hasn’t been in contact with WWE following her recent AEW exit.

Saraya on not making contact with WWE: “That’s something that with this year, I kind of want to get all my business and stuff, deals out the way, like under my name and all that kind of stuff. Because I’m not — people think I’m going back to WWE or whatever, because there’s this huge rumor mill happening right now, but I haven’t spoken to them. At least not right now, I haven’t spoken to them.”

Her current focus at the moment: “I’m also focusing on my podcast, acting, all that kind of fun stuff too. I wouldn’t want it to affect my brand. And I feel like WWE now is being more open and receptive to people doing outside stuff. They are much more comfortable with that and are much more accepting of that. I feel like, if I ever did go back, I feel like they would be understanding at this point and kind of let me do my thing.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and she’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.