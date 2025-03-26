– During a recent interview with B4 The Bell, former AEW star and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya spoke about what’s next for her in-ring career. However, she’s now taking some time to take a step back and try some other things this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

Saraya on if she still has milestones she wants to reach in wrestling: “Sure. Yeah, I mean, there’s still a lot left in the tank. It’s just, I just don’t think there’s room for me for right now. Right now, yeah. Everyone in AEW is doing amazing. Everyone’s killing it. Why would they try and squeeze me in at any point right now? I’d rather sit at home than in catering too, you know what I mean? [Laughs] So that’s the thing. I know there is a lot left on the table.”

On wanting to take a step back: “Maybe…my contract is coming to an end, and I kind of just want to take a step back from wrestling for a little bit and focus on everything outside of it. That’s not saying no, I’ll never come back to it. It’s not saying I’m giving up on wrestling forever. I love wrestling. Wrestling’s my life. I love it. I just want to focus on acting and this book and this podcast and these other things that I have in the tank right. 2025’s just going to be the year of Saraya, the non-wrestling side of her, I think. I think it’s really important to do that, take a little breather from wrestling.”

Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.