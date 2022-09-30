Saraya Says She Doesn’t Hate WWE Following Criticism For AEW Promo, Deletes Tweet

During her promo on AEW Dynamite, Saraya made a mention of having a boss who “actually listens”, which led to people believing she was taking a shot at WWE. In a post on Twitter, she said that she doesn’t hate WWE at all and thought the tribalism among fans was “bizarre.”

She wrote: “I say how my current boss listens to me and all of sudden it’s “So hAtE yOu WwE”. No I don’t. I loved my time there. I appreciate the time and the opportunities I was given. Especially in my NXT days with Triple H. I’m happy now in AEW though. Tribalism in IWC is so bizarre to me.”

That post was later deleted, but she did follow up with two more posts addressing her critics.

Touch grass and get off the internet. Then you won’t have to stalk my account for whenever I post so you can further be miserable. — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 30, 2022