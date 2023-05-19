Saraya Says She’s Trying to Help Her Brother Get a Match In AEW

Saraya comes from a notable wrestling family, and she is trying to help her brother Zak get a match in AEW. Saraya recently sang her brother’s praises during an appearance on The Corner Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting her brother to get his own movie: “I would want one on my brother Zak. Because I feel that he had such a special story in there too where WWE never gave him the chance. Never.”

On introducing Zak to Tony Khan: “Tony was awesome. I was talking to him and I was like, ‘Maybe we can get him on a dark match today.’ He was like, ‘Get a visa, you can be on all the dark matches you want.’ So, I bought Zak a visa, so it should be here in August sometime.”