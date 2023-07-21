Saraya Talks About Her “Self-Doubt” When Joining AEW, But Now Has Her Confidence Back

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW’s Saraya shared some details on her perspective when joining AEW in 2022 (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler explained having a bad case of nerves due to the severity of her recent injury, but also mentioned she’s made significant strides in regaining a sense of assurance currently. You can find a few highlights from Saraya and watch the full interview below.

On her concerns when first signing with AEW: “It’s probably because, you know, again, coming back from a career-ending injury … mentally, it was really difficult on me. I was just extremely nervous and I was in this new world of AEW and, you know, I didn’t have the confidence. I didn’t think I was what I used to be, so I had a lot of self-doubt about myself.”

On her mental state now that she’s progressed: “Now I feel like I completely have my confidence back. Like, no one can hold me back now. The girls have to hold me back. I’m like, ‘We can do this, and this’ and they’re just like, ‘We can take this slowly, we don’t have to do anything crazy.’ So they have to like tell me to calm down. I’m surrounded by a wonderful group of girls who want the best for me, too, which is really, really sweet.”