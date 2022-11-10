Saraya Shares Doctors Note Clearing Her To Wrestle Again

Saraya is set to make her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and she took to Twitter to share the doctor’s note clearing her to compete. As noted, Saraya announced on tonight’s Dynamite that she is cleared to compete and challenged Britt Baker to a match at the PPV, which will be her first match since she was forced into retirement in 2017 due to a neck injury.

Saraya took to her Twitter account after Dynamite to share the note, as you can see below: