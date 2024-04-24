wrestling / News

Saraya Shares New ‘We’re Female Wrestlers’ Video

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Saraya Image Credit: AEW

– Saraya released a new “We’re Female Wrestlers” video on her social media accounts, featuring appearances from various wrestlers on the AEW roster. You can check out her latest, “We’re female wrestlers,” video below. Saraya wrote in the caption, “We’re female wrestlers part three and final part. (Lighten up to the people who can’t take a joke, this is all for fun, also still call me mother.. I like it 😏)”

