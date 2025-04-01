Saraya Thinks Toni Storm Has Blossomed as a Performer

– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, former AEW star and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya discussed working with Toni Storm in AEW, wanting to help AEW’s women’s division, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On her main goal in AEW: “I was terrified the whole time and a lot of people jumped down my throat and was attacking me about it but that aside, all I wanted to do was come and just help the division. Maybe people don’t think I did but I know a majority know, they can see that- I feel that I did help a lot, and it’s like a lot of things behind the scenes.”

Saraya on Toni Storm: “Toni’s blossomed now which is amazing… Just to see how much she’s grown as a performer, and I’m not taking credit by the way, I’m just saying I got to watch her and help her in a little tiny fraction of her exploding career. She is making wrestling fun and exciting again and I love that and it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago to now, you know, while she was still scared to pick up a microphone.”

The two women faced each other for the AEW Women’s World Title on the AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, with Storm successfully retaining her title against Saraya. Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit. She’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.