Saraya Says Toni Storm Will Be Her Partner On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya has named her tag team partner for her match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it is Toni Storm. On tonight’s episode, Saraya announced that Storm would be her tag team partner for her match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She made the statement during an interview with Renee Paquette on the show.
Hikaru Shida, who was with Saraya and Storm during the interview, looked unhappy with the choice and went to Twitter soon after to post:
“What the f… is this?
#AEWDynamite”
What the f… is this?#AEWDynamite
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 5, 2023
.@Saraya has officially chosen her tag team partner for her match against @jmehytr and Dr. @RealBrittBaker, D.M.D. NEXT WEDNESDAY during #AEWDynamite at @thekiaforum!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qpDVFwFqMZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
