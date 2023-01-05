Saraya Says Toni Storm Will Be Her Partner On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Saraya has named her tag team partner for her match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it is Toni Storm. On tonight’s episode, Saraya announced that Storm would be her tag team partner for her match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She made the statement during an interview with Renee Paquette on the show.

Hikaru Shida, who was with Saraya and Storm during the interview, looked unhappy with the choice and went to Twitter soon after to post:

“What the f… is this?

#AEWDynamite”