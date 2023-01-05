wrestling / News

Saraya Says Toni Storm Will Be Her Partner On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm Saraya Hikaru Shida AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Saraya has named her tag team partner for her match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it is Toni Storm. On tonight’s episode, Saraya announced that Storm would be her tag team partner for her match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She made the statement during an interview with Renee Paquette on the show.

Hikaru Shida, who was with Saraya and Storm during the interview, looked unhappy with the choice and went to Twitter soon after to post:

“What the f… is this?
#AEWDynamite”

