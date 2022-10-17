Saraya Gives Update On Her Neck, Getting Past The Mental Block Of Being Hurt

Saraya is back in AEW, and she recently gave an update on the status of her neck and more. Saraya has been out of the ring since she had to retire following a neck injury back in 2018 but has been open about the fact that her neck has felt good, and she went more in depth on the latest Talk is Jericho:

On the status of her neck: “It’s good. Yeah, I feel really healthy, and my neck feels fantastic. I would definitely want to take it slow this time around if there was any physicality and anything like that. I just really want to take care of my body. because as much as I want to rush into doing all these different types of matches, I know what happened last time. So I just want to take it as slow as possible.”

On taking the time to let herself heal: “Yeah, just time. Because even if you do the exercises and whatever, it’s not going to mend the fluid that surrounds [the disc]. I have six screws, and then the one thing that happened was just, there was just no fluid where my spinal cord was. But over time, that comes back, it’s just slow.

“And then, after a while, too, it was all mental for me as well. I’m like, ‘Well do I?’ Because now I’m scared. What do I do?’ So getting over that hump — and I still have that mental block a little bit. But I feel like if I’m in the ring with the right person, then I’m going to feel way more comfortable. And it reminds me when I did the match with AJ Lee at Summerslam? She couldn’t take a bump that much either. So we did the whole match with her not taking a bump. So I’m like, ‘I wanna be THAT careful!’ I will take a bump, but I’m not trying to be a bump monkey like I used to be.”

