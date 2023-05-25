wrestling / News

Saraya Wants a Blood & Guts Match for The Outcasts vs. Originals Feud

May 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Ruby Soho Saraya Toni Storm Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with The Mark Hoke Show, AEW star Saraya expessed interesting in wanting to do an Outcastas vs. Originals Blood & Guts match in AEW. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“So were we [expecting the six-woman tag to happen at Double or Nothing]. It’s going to be great, I feel that’s the match people are waiting for. I want to do Blood & Guts. I was expecting to do all these different things. Maybe that’s the next thing on the pay-per-view and this is a small taste. I don’t know what the plan is. I don’t know what’s going to happen in Vegas.”

At this weekend’s Double or Nothing, Jamie Hayter is slated to defend her Women’s World Title against Outcasts member Toni Storm.

