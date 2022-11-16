Saraya Wants To Help The AEW Women’s Division, Talks Her Outside Freedom & WWE Women’s Division

On a recent episode of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Saraya talked about her creative freedom outside of AEW, wanting to help the women’s division, and how much she loves the women in both companies. Check out some highlights below:

On the opportunities and freedom she has with AEW: Having the opportunity to go out now and do … whatever I want, whenever I want [outside of AEW]. If it’s televised things I would go to Tony and say, this is what we’re going to do and this is what we’re going to talk about, just so he could give the all-clear for it. He’s not going to tell me no, but as a business they want to know the details of what’s going on. But they’re just so giving and that’s the thing that persuaded me [to sign].

On wanting to help the AEW’s women’s division: “And if I can help somewhere with a women’s division, fuck yeah, I’d love to be a part. The WWE women’s division is in such good hands, I’m like, where would I fit in with this? There’s so many fantastic female wrestlers there. There’s also fantastic female wrestlers in AEW but AEW is so fresh. We could do so much with the women’s division. I would love to be in a fresh place where I could come up with fresh ideas. The [AEW] girls are so receptive to them, too.

One her love of the women in both companies: They’re [AEW women] really, really good girls. I enjoy working with them. I’m trying to make sure none of my words get twisted. I LOVED working with the WWE girls. I was just there for a really long time and I wanted something fresh where I could really get stuck in with a new division and help elevate it in any way I possibly could. It just felt like a new flavour of ice cream.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Sessions with an H/T to http://411mania.com for the transcription.