Saraya Was Fined For Use Of Foul Language on AEW Dynamite
Saraya says she was fined for a particular word she used on AEW Dynamite, and a report says that her comments are not a work. During this week’s show, Saraya told the crowd that they were “twats,” and she tweeted after the show that she got fined for using the term.
Fightful Select reports that according to what they were told, Saraya’s tweet was legit and the fine went to projects for AEW Togther. She is said to have apologized privately. A mass email was sent to talent stating Saraya was fine for using profanity and flipping a middle finger without informing the segment’s coach.
AEW talent have been discouraged from flipping audience members off or using body shaming in regard to the fans.
I indeed got fined for saying Twat on live TV @AEW #Outcasts
— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023
